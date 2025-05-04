Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey played just 2:09 in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday before exiting the contest with an undisclosed injury.

The team made the announcement at the start of the third period.

Morrissey took a hard hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist five minutes into the opening period before skating slowly back to the Jets’ bench.

He took another shift in the frame, laying a hit on Blues’ forward Mathieu Joseph that appeared to aggravate the injury. Joseph would score moments later as a result of a Kyle Connor turnover in the neutral zone to make it a 2-0 game.

Following the goal, Morrissey headed back down to the locker room and did not return for the remainder of the period.

He was absent from the Jets' bench for the entirety of the second period as well, before the team officially ruled him out of the contest heading into the third.

Winnipeg played with five defenceman for the rest of the contest, eventually completing the comeback from a 3-1 deficit to win in double overtime.

After the game, head coach Scott Arniel couldn't provide an update but told reporters that he will be reevaluated on Monday.