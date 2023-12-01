Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey expressed his frustration after being caught by a Mattias Janmark "pick" that went uncalled in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Morrissey, who was trying to cover Connor McDavid when he collided with Janmark in the second period, underwent and cleared concussion protocol after the incident.

"Obviously, I don't like it. I'm playing one-on-one against the best player in the league and he's cutting back and has the puck for a number of seconds, so they're trying to create motion in the O-zone. It's an obvious pick to me. It's interference. I don't know how that's not a penalty," Morrissey said post-game. "Guys run into each other sometimes out there for sure. But Connor had the puck for a number of seconds by then, and I was playing against him. Players at this level have the ability to realize that there is a one-on-one going on there. It's one thing to have a standing pick, where you're standing still and try to get away with that, maybe. But, to skate right into it, it's a blatant interference penalty to me. Maybe they didn't see it. It happens. I was told that we just ran into each other. I completely disagree with that.

"I don't think he was targeting me or trying to make a dirty play, but I do think he was trying to run a pick and to me that's interference all day."

The 28-year-old Morrissey has four goals and 15 assists over 22 games with the Jets this season. He argued that setting picks can also be a part of the Jets' gameplan, but argued Janmark's rose to the level of a penalty.

"I don't know. At the end of the day, you're always trying to get away with little picks. But a pick is interference, which should be called, but sometimes you can get away with it. We try to do it offensively too, just get a half-step in front of a guy, or just hold your ice or something like that to buy a little bit of space. But at the end of the day, it's interference. You're trying to get away with it. But that one to me was kind of blatant in my opinion.

"Again, I don't think he did it on purpose, trying to injure me or anything like that. I think it was interference, the ref didn't, we move on."

Jets head coach Rick Bowness also agreed with Morrissey's opinion on the play, but told Murat Ates of The Athletic he hopes the referees will make the call moving forward.

"They’re going to go in and they’re going to look at it, I hope, and maybe change their mind when they see it," Bowness said.



Jets mired in three-game skid

Thursday's defeat marked a third straight loss for the Jets, who have dropped to third in the Central Division at 12-8-2.

The Jets have struggled to find offence during the the skid, being outscored 8-3 over the three games. Winnipeg scored three or more goals in every game during their five-game win streak that preceded their current run.

Bowness pointed to possession as a key reason for their loss Thursday and a place the team needs to improve.

“Our biggest problem tonight was faceoffs,” Bowness said. “They killed us in the faceoff circle, so you’re chasing them all the time.

“We’re not trying to sit back, but they’re winning so many faceoffs we end up chasing them. We won 29 per cent, they won 71.”

A four-game homestand will continue on Saturday with the division's last-place Chicago Balckhawks coming to town.