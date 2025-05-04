Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey will miss the remainder of Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday after sustaining an undisclosed injury earlier in the contest.

The team made the announcement at the start of the third period.

Morrissey took a hard hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist five minutes into the first period, before skating slowly back to the Jets’ bench.

He took another shift in the frame, laying a hit on Blues’ forward Mathieu Joseph that appeared to aggravate the injury. Joseph would score moments later as a result of a Kyle Connor turnover in the neutral zone to make it a 2-0 game.

Following the goal, Morrissey headed back down to the locker room and did not return for the remainder of the period. He was absent from the Jets' bench for the entirety of the second period as well, before the team ruled him out of the contest heading into the third.

Winnipeg will now play with five defenceman as they look to climb out of a 3-1 deficit in Game 7.

In the first six games of the series, Morrissey recorded three assists, with two coming on the power play.