Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey told reporters Tuesday that he likely would have missed the remainder of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs had their season not ended in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Morrissey suffered a lower-body injury after getting his skates tangled up in a puck battle against Mikko Rantanen in the late stages of the second period. He appeared to be in pain as he made his way back to the bench, and needed assistance in getting back to the team's dressing room.

The Calgary native revealed that he suffered an injury to his left knee on the play, adding that it would not require surgery.

Earlier in the playoffs, Morrissey missed the majority of the Jets' Game 7 victory over the St. Louis Blues in the first round, leaving the contest in the opening frame with an undisclosed injury. He confirmed on Tuesday that he was placed in concussion protocol during the game.

He had played just 2:09 in the series-clinching victory and left shortly after taking a hard hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. The game would go to double overtime, with fellow blueliner Neal Pionk logging a whopping 46:15 in his absence.

Morrissey also missed Game 1 of the second-round series against Dallas before returning for Game 2.

He finishes the 2025 postseason with six assists in 12 games, averaging 21:07 per night.

Schenn played through cracked ribs in playoffs

Luke Schenn also revealed Tuesday that he played through "a couple of cracked ribs" for the Jets in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs

Schenn sustained the injury in Game 2 of Winnipeg's first-round series against the Blues, and went on to play nine more games for the Jets before being eliminated in Game 6 of the second round against the Stars.

The Saskatoon, Sask. native logged an average of 16:30 per game in this year's postseason, recording one assist and 32 penalty minutes in 11 appearances.

Schenn was out of the Jets' lineup for two games in the playoffs, missing Games 2 and 3 of the second round, before making his return in Game 4.

He was acquired by Winnipeg from the Pittsburgh Penguins just before the league's March 7 trade deadline in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a fourth-round selection in 2027.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner is heading into the last season of a three-year, $8.25 million contract signed with the Nashville Predators ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The fifth-overall pick of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Schenn is a veteran of 1,072 regular-season games over a 17-year career split between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Predators, and Jets.

Tanev praises time with Jets

Brandon Tanev, who also acquired by Winnipeg ahead of the trade deadline, seemed to imply Tuesday he would welcome a return to the franchise next season.

Tanev is a pending unrestricted free agent after carrying a cap hit of $3.5 million this season. The Jets traded a 2027 second-round pick to the Seattle Kraken for Tanev.

“We will tackle it in the next few weeks,” Tanev said of his future. “It’s always been a place that’s been so welcoming to me… it’s one of those places where you go to the rink smiling every day.”

The 33-year-old winger had one goal and five points in 19 games with the Jets to close out the regular season and went without a point in 13 playoff games.