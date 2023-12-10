Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor will not return to Sunday's matchup with the Anaheim Ducks after sustaining a lower-body injury, the team announced.

Early in the second period, Ducks forward Ryan Strome delivered a knee-on-knee hit to Connor just after the Jets star fired a backhand shot while cutting across the ice. Ducks goaltender John Gibson froze the puck after the shot attempt and Mark Scheifele dropped the gloves with Strome, who was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.

Connor appeared to struggle putting weight on his knee and went straight down the tunnel after leaving the ice. He had three shots on goal in 7:56 of action before departing.

The 27-year-old had 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 25 games entering play Sunday.

After their matchup with the Ducks, Winnipeg will be back in action on Tuesday in San Jose against the Sharks.