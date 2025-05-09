The Winnipeg Jets got out to a fast start Friday night in Game 2 against the Dallas Stars, taking a 2-0 lead into the first intermission on goals from Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers.

The Jets struck first on a power-play goal from Vilardi, who batted home an Ehlers rebound for his first of this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Stars forward Tyler Seguin was handed a double minor for high-sticking early in the frame, setting up Vilardi's goal near the end of the man-advantage. The Stars got their own power play soon after on a Josh Morrissey tripping call, but were unable to convert.

The Jets were back for more after the penalty kill as Ehlers beat Jake Oettinger for his first playoff goal in nearly four years.

Dallas took a total of six penalty minutes in the opening period while the Jets were assessed four. Winnipeg out-shot the Stars 13-7

The Jets got Morrissey back for Friday's matchup after he missed Game 1 Wednesday night with an upper-body injury. The veteran blueliner was injured in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues but trended positively toward a return leading up to Game 2.

The Stars won Game 1 of the series 3-2, getting all three goals from star forward Mikko Rantanan and 29 saves from Oettinger in net.

The series will shift to Dallas for Game 3 Sunday evening.