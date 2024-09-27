Winnipeg Jets defenceman Logan Stanley will undergo surgery on his knee and will be out a minimum of four weeks, according to head coach Scott Arniel.

Stanley appeared in 25 games last season for the Jets, recording a goal and assist while averaging 13:46 of ice time. He added an assist in three playoff games.

The 6-foot-7 defenceman signed a two-year, $2.5 million extension in the off-season.

Drafted 18th overall by the Jets in 2016, Stanley has four goals and 22 points in 139 career games.