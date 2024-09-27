Jets' Stanley to undergo knee surgery, out minimum four weeks
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Logan Stanley will undergo surgery on his knee and will be out a minimum of four weeks, according to head coach Scott Arniel.
Stanley appeared in 25 games last season for the Jets, recording a goal and assist while averaging 13:46 of ice time. He added an assist in three playoff games.
The 6-foot-7 defenceman signed a two-year, $2.5 million extension in the off-season.
Drafted 18th overall by the Jets in 2016, Stanley has four goals and 22 points in 139 career games.