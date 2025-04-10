The Winnipeg Jets can essentially close the door on winning the Central Division with a win over the Dallas Stars on the road Thursday.

The Jets have a league-best 110 points this season but continue to face pressure from the Stars, who have the third-most points in the NHL. The Stars are four points back of the Jets with four games remaining for both teams.

A regulation win for the Jets would put Winnipeg six points clear with three games remaining for both teams and just one point away from locking up the top seed in the Western Conference.

“When it comes to the Central, it could be in November, it could be in December, it could be tomorrow night, but they're all playoff-type battles,” head coach Scott Arniel said Wednesday in preparation for the matchup. “Everybody knows the importance. They know the importance and they talk about the same type of thing about having to be good in the Central to have any kind of success."

Viewers in the Jets region can watch the game LIVE at 6:30pm CT on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Jets could receive a boost Thursday with both Neal Pionk and Nikolaj Ehlers are being listed as a game-time decisions for the divisional showdown.

Pionk, 29, skated in a regular contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, and has been sidelined since March 11 with to a lower-body injury. The defenceman has totalled nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points in 66 games this season.

“We were in a good position and it was significant enough for me to take some time off to let it heal before the playoffs. That’s kind of where I’m at right now, on a day-to-day basis,” Pionk said after the skate “Leave it up to (Scott Arniel). It’s his decision at the end of the day. I feel good, I’m ready to play and we’ll see what (Thursday) brings.”

Ehlers, 29, did not skate Wednesday but Arniel said he is "getting closer" to getting back in the lineup after making his return to practice earlier in the week. The Danish forward last played on April 3 in a 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, before leaving the contest in the third period after taking a shot off of his foot.

He has registered 24 goals and 39 assists over 67 games in 2024-25, his 10th year with the team.

Rasmus Kupari was at Wednesday's morning skate but was seen in a non-contact jersey. Kupari has been out since March 25 after suffering a setback in his post-concussion symptoms last month.