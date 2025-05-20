Luke Schenn played through "a couple of cracked ribs" for the Winnipeg Jets in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, the defenceman revealed at his end-of-season media availability on Tuesday.

Schenn sustained the injury in Game 2 of Winnipeg's first-round series against the St. Louis Blues, and went on to play nine more games for the Jets before being eliminated in Game 6 of the second round against the Dallas Stars.

The Saskatoon, Sask. native logged an average of 16:30 per game in this year's postseason, recording one assist and 32 penalty minutes in 11 appearances.

Schenn was out of the Jets' lineup for two games in the playoffs, missing Games 2 and 3 of the second round, before making his return in Game 4.

He was acquired by Winnipeg from the Pittsburgh Penguins just before the league's March 7 trade deadline in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a fourth-round selection in 2027.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner is heading into the last year of a three-year, $8.25 million contract signed with the Nashville Predators ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The fifth-overall pick of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Schenn is a veteran of over 1,072 regular-season games over a 21-year career split between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators, and Jets.

Tanev praises time with Jets

Brandon Tanev, who also acquired by Winnipeg ahead of the trade deadline, seemed to imply Tuesday he would welcome a return to the franchise next season.

Tanev is a pending unrestricted free agent after carrying a cap hit of $3.5 million this season. The Jets traded a 2027 second-round pick to the Seattle Kraken for Tanev.

“We will tackle it in the next few weeks,” Tanev said of his future. “It’s always been a place that’s been so welcoming to me… it’s one of those places where you go to the rink smiling every day.”

The 33-year-old winger had one goal and five points in 19 games with the Jets to close out the regular season and went without a point in 13 playoff games.