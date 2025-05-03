Forward Mark Scheifele will be a game-time decision for the Winnipeg Jets' Game 7 clash with the St. Louis Blues Sunday, head coach Scott Arniel said Saturday.

Scheifele skated solo in a tracksuit about half an hour prior to the team's media availability Saturday, reports TSN's John Lu. Arniel also said Scheiffele is feeling better than he was a day earlier as he battles an undisclosed injury.

Scheifele played seven shifts totaling 8:05 of ice time before he left Game 5 in the first period and did not return. The 32-year-old did not travel to St. Louis for Game 6 as the Jets were defeated 5-2.

Scheifele has two goals and four assists for six points in five games during the series. He was second in team scoring during the regular season, recording 39 goals and 87 points in 82 games.

The winner of the Jets and Blues series will advance to play the winner of the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche, who are set to battle in a Game 7 Saturday night.