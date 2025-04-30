Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was missing from his team's bench when the second period began in their Game 5 matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Scheifele, 32, took a big hit from Blues captain Brayden Schenn 6:12 into the game that was called for interference.

The 6-foot-3 centre completed the period with 8:05 of ice time but did not return to the Jets' bench at the start of the second frame.

Winnipeg was leading the Blues 2-1 at the start of the period.

Scheifele is tied with forward Kyle Connor in team scoring during the postseason with two goals and five points through four games.

He was also second in team scoring during the regular season, recording 39 goals and 87 points in 82 games.

The Jets are trying to take a 3-2 series lead over the Blues in Game 5 to gain an opportunity to end the series in Game 6 on Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.