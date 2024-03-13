Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele will not play in Wednesday’s game against the Nashville Predators due to illness, the team announced prior to puck drop.

Scheifele played 19:50 and had an assist in the Jets’ 3-0 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday.

The 30-year-old has appeared in 58 games this season for the Jets and posted 19 goals and 38 assists with a plus-20 rating.

The Kitchener, Ont., native was selected seventh overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Jets and has spent his entire 781 game career with the team.

He has 291 goals and 411 assists in the NHL.