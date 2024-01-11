Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele left Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with a lower-body injury and won't return to action.

According to TSN's John Lu, the injury might have occurred during the opening shift of the second period when the Jets were on the power play.

The 30-year-old Scheifele has 14 goals and 27 assists over 40 games for the NHL-leading Jets this season.

Scheifele has spent his entire 13-year career in Winnipeg after the Jets selected him seventh overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Over 763 career games, the native of Kitchener, Ont., has 286 goals and 400 assists.