Jets forward Mark Scheifele will not play Saturday evening against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Rick Bowness told reporters.

According to TSN's John Lu, Scheifele was supposed to skate Saturday morning but did not feel right, so he remains day-to-day. He suffered a lower-body injury Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks and left the matchup early. He played 7:41 and had one shot on goal before departing.

Bowness added there are a couple of other players who are game-time decisions for Saturday's game, including forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who left practice early Friday to rest an upper-body issue.

Scheifele has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games so far this season.

Following their matchup with the Flyers, Winnipeg will be back in action on Tuesday at home against the New York Islanders.