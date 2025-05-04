Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele will not play Sunday in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues, head coach Scott Arniel told reporters after the morning skate.

He did not participated in the team's gameday session. Defenceman Logan Stanley was also absent from the skate.

Scheifele took a pair of big hits and incurred an undisclosed injury during Game 5 of the series and sat out Game 6. Arniel designated Scheifele as a game-time decision a day earlier. The veteran forward skated in a tracksuit on Saturday and Arniel said he was feeling better than he was on Friday.

Scheifele played seven shifts totaling 8:05 of ice time before he left Game 5 in the first period and did not return. The 32-year-old did not travel to St. Louis for Game 6 as the Jets were defeated 5-2.

Scheifele has two goals and four assists for six points in five games during the series. He was second in team scoring during the regular season, recording 39 goals and 87 points in 82 games.

Meanwhile, Stanley played 9:28 in Friday's Game 6, recording three hits and one blocked shot in 15 shifts. He has averaged 11:38 of ice time per game in five games during the series.

The winner of Sunday’s Game 7 will advance to play the Dallas Stars in the second round, who defeated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of their opening-round series Saturday night.

Here were Winnipeg's morning skate lines according to Jets broadcaster Mitchell Clinton:

Connor-Namestnikov-Vilardi

Ehlers-Lowry-Perfetti

Niederreiter-Barron-Appleton

Tanev-Toninato-Iafallo

Gustafsson, Kupari, JAD

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Heinola-Miller