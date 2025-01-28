The Winnipeg Jets kick off a three-game road trip tonight as they visit the Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens on TSN.

Viewers in the Canadiens region can watch the game on TSN2 while viewers in the Jets region can watch on TSN3 LIVE tonight at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The last time the two teams faced off, on Dec. 14, Canadiens rookie defenceman Lane Hutson scored his first NHL goal against Connor Hellebuyck but Winnipeg skated away with the 4-2 victory.

Hutson, 20, continues to lead all rookies in scoring this season with 39 points, three ahead of San Jose Sharks first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

It also places Hutson eighth amongst all defencemen in scoring. Three points ahead of him is Jets blueliner Josh Morrissey with 42. The 29-year-old is in his ninth season with Winnipeg and earned a spot on Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster for February.

Montreal’s top line of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky are coming off a strong performance on Saturday. Despite the 4-3 overtime loss against the New Jersey Devils, that line combined for two goals and five assists.

The Canadiens have had a solid month of January, going 7-3-2 with their back-to-back losses this past week against the Detroit Red Wings and Devils marking the first time the team has dropped two games in a row since Dec. 12 and 14.

The Jets have won their past three games, including a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Gabriel Vilardi had two goals and four points while Kyle Connor broke a four-game point drought had three points.

Connor continues to pace Winnipeg offensively this season with 27 goals and 36 assists, cruising past last year’s 61 points in 65 games. He is seventh in league scoring and is seven points ahead of teammate Mark Scheifele for the team lead.

In net, Hellebuyck continues to make his case for a third career Vezina Trophy, topping the NHL in goals-against (2.02) and shutouts (six) and is second in save percentage (.926). In the month of January, Hellebuyck is 6-2-1.