Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron suffered a lower-body injury during an awkward fall in the opening period against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and will not return to action.

The 25-year-old centre has 11 goals and seven assists over 79 games with the Jets in 2023-24, his second full season with the club.

After Tuesday's game against the Kraken, the playoff bound Jets will take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday to close the regular season. They'll take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first-round of the playoffs.