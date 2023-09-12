The Winnipeg Jets have named Adam Lowry as the team's new captain.

The move comes three months after the Jets announced a buyout for former captain Blake Wheeler.

Wheeler, who signed with the New York Rangers in free agency, held the role from 2016-2022 before being stripped of the "C" prior to this past season, when the Jets did not have a captain. Lowry becomes the third player to captain the Jets since the team relocated to Winnipeg, following Wheeler and Andrew Ladd.

“When I found out, I was pretty excited, almost a little speechless. It’s something growing up you kind of can dream about and something that seems almost unattainable,” said Lowry.

“Getting to be a captain of a Canadian NHL team is pretty special and something I’m really looking forward too.”

Lowry wore an "A" last season for the first time alongside Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele, who will both serve as alternates again this year.

Lowry is entering his 10th season with the Jets, having joined the team as a third-round pick in the 2011 draft.

The 30-year-old centre had 13 goals and a career-best 36 points in 82 games this past season. He added four goals and an assist in five playoff games.

“As an organization we’ve had the pleasure of watching Adam develop from the day that he was the second player that we drafted back in 2011,” general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. “As a teammate, Adam has become one of the most respected players by his peers by how he plays the game on the ice and for all that he brings to the team off of it.”

He is signed at a cap hit of $3.25 million through the 2025-26 season.

A native of St. Louis, Lowry has 93 goals and 204 points in 621 career NHL games, all with the Jets.