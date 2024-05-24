The Winnipeg Jets have named Scott Arniel as their next head coach, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Former coach Rick Bowness announced his retirement earlier this offseason. Arniel was considered the front runner going into process as he is well respected by the players.

As associate coach, Arniel took over coaching duties in Rick Bowness’ absence and had a 11-5-2 record as interim head coach.

Arniel, 61, previously coached the Columbus Blue Jackets for two seasons, going 45-60-18 with no playoff appearances

Arniel played 730 career games in the NHL with the Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins recording 149 goals and 189 assists.

Bowness coached two seasons with the Jets, recording a 98-57-9 record. He oversaw a 15-point improvement this year that saw the team finish second in the Central Division with a 52-24-6 record.

The Jets surrendered 28 goals in five games as they fell to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round. Winnipeg has failed to make it past the first round during Bowness’ time as coach.

Bowness has been behind an NHL bench for a record 2,726 games as either a head or assistant coach. He joins hall of fame coaches Pat Quinn and Scotty Bowman as the only coaches with a career spanning five decades.

The 69-year-old got his first head coaching job with the first iteration of the Winnipeg Jets during the 1988-89 season and has a career 310-408-37 record with 48 ties split between both iterations of the Jets, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, and Dallas Stars.

Bowness took a leave of absence a couple of times last season. Bowness missed 13 games early in the season after his wife took ill and then missed five games in March after undergoing a medical procedure.