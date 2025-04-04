Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers left his team's 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period with an apparent leg injury.

The incident occurred halfway through the third period when Jets forward Cole Perfetti took a shot from the slot that hit Ehlers in the left leg.

Ehlers was on the ice for some time and needed assistance to get off the ice and into the dressing room.

The 6-foot winger recorded two shots and two blocks in 12:35 of ice time against the Golden Knights.

Ehlers is third in team scoring with 24 goals and 63 points in 66 games this season. He previously missed nine games in December with a lower-body injury.

The Jets have sit at the top of the NHL standings with a 52-20-4 record. They are three points ahead of the Washington Capitals for top spot and four points ahead of the Dallas Stars for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and the Central Division.

Winnipeg has six games remaining in the regular season and will take on the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday followed by hosting the St. Louis Blues on Monday.