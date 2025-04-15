Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been ruled week-to-week with a right foot injury just days before the NHL playoffs are set to start.

The update comes as a significant blow for Jets, who have clinched the Presidents' Trophy and will play the lower of the two wild-card teams in the first round.

The 29-year-old winger has 24 goals and 39 assists in 69 games this season.

Ehlers was injured in Saturday's shootout win over the Chicago Blackhawks are colliding with an official in the second period. He was helped off the ice and did not return.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel said post-game that Ehlers had aggravated the lower-body injury he was previously dealing with earlier this season.

“They just ran into each other. It was a tough play, especially to lose him on that situation,” Arniel said after the win. “It wasn't a blocked shot. ... It was a freak accident.”



Vilardi day-to-day, Samberg healthy

The Jets did get some good news on the injury front Tuesday as Arniel announced that forward Gabriel Vilardi is now day-to-day in his recovery, while defenceman Dylan Samberg is healthy.

Vilardi, who was listed as week-to-week after he sustained an injury on Mar. 23, skated on his own on Tuesday morning. He has 27 goals and 34 assists in 71 games.

Samberg is fine after he appeared to sustain an injury blocking a shot on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers. He took part in the team's practice Tuesday.

The Jets will play their final regular season game on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Arniel said Tuesday he is “all in” with his lineup for the season finale, with the team's top players wanting to dress. Winnipeg is looking to beat the Ducks after two losses against the team this season. Earning one point in the matchup will set a franchise record of 115 for the season.