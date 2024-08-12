Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers will be making an early return to competitive hockey this year as he suits up for Denmark in Olympic qualifying later this month.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel confirmed to the Winnipeg Sun that Ehlers will play as Denmark hosts the Group F qualifying tournament as they take on Great Britain, Japan and Norway. The winner of the group will clinch their spot in the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

“He had a tough go the past couple of years at training camp,” Arniel said of Ehlers. “The last time this happened, he had a great start to the season. So knock on wood that this can be a good jumpstart for him.”

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in June that Ehlers' name had been "out there" in trade talks for the Jets, but he now appears set to spend a 10th season with the team.

The 28-year-old forward posted 25 goals and 61 points in 82 games last season, topping the 20-goal mark for the seventh time in the past eight seasons. He had two assists in five playoff games.

“Playing in these qualifiers, I know it’s going to be a big boost in getting him started, getting off and running and getting off to a good start in October,” Arniel added.

Ehlers is signed through the upcoming season at a cap hit of $6 million as he inches toward potentially reaching unrestricted free agency next summer.

Denmark reached the Olympic hockey tournament for the first time at Beijing 2022, advancing to the quarter-finals.