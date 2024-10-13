WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored on the power play 51 seconds into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

It was Winnipeg’s third consecutive victory to start the NHL season, a first in franchise history.

It was also the second consecutive overtime victory for the Jets (3-0-0), who beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 in extra time on Friday.

Former Jet and Wild defenceman Zach Bogosian was called for holding Mark Scheifele’s stick with six seconds remaining in regulation, sending Winnipeg into overtime with the man advantage.

Scheifele scored his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in his 800th NHL career game.

Jake Middleton scored Minnesota’s first goal, a wrister from the point through some traffic that went over Connor Hellebuyck’s blocker at 4:06 of the first period.

Scheifele made it 1-1 with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period. His point streak increases to three games with four goals and two assists. It was also his 301st career goal.

Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for the Wild (1-0-2).

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg has been working hard on its special teams this year and it’s making a difference. They killed three penalties in the game, taking them to 5-for-5 this season. Last season, they ranked 22nd in the league on the penalty kill.

Wild: Minnesota faced challenges even before the puck dropped, coming into Winnipeg after a 5-4 shootout loss at home to the Seattle Kraken the night before, plus losing top centre Joel Eriksson Ek and defenceman and captain Jared Spurgeon to injuries in that game.

KEY MOMENT

The Jets pulled Hellebuyck with 2.9 seconds remaining in the first period and added an extra attacker in Minnesota’s end.

Adam Lowry won the faceoff against Matt Boldy and sent the puck back to Scheifele, who fired it under Gustavsson with 1.5 seconds left for the 1-1 tie.

KEY STAT

Winnipeg has only allowed two goals over three games.

UP NEXT

Wild: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Jets: Host the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.