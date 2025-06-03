Winnipeg Jets pending restricted free agent Rasmus Kupari signed a two-year deal with HC Lugano in Switzerland on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old centre had five goals and eight points in 59 game this season with the Jets, missing significant time due to a concussion. He did not appear in a game during the postseason.

Kupari, selected 20th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018 draft, was acquired by the Jets as part of the team's return for Pierre-Luc Dubois in 2023.

“I will try take next step on my career and I think Lugano is the best place to do it," Kupari said in a statement released Swiss club. "I will try to be leader on and off the ice. I’m going to bring my 60 meter game for the offensive and defensive game. My biggest strength as a player is definitely my skating”.

In 217 career NHL games, Kupari posted 14 goals and 38 points.

The Kotka, Finland native was previously set to be arbitration-eligible this summer after playing out a two-year, $2 million contract with the Jets.