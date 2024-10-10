The Winnipeg Jets have placed goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen on waivers, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The move potentially ends a three-goaltender situation in Winnipeg, as Eric Comrie now appears to be the clear backup to Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck was away from the team for personal reasons earlier this week, forcing the Jets to carry three goaltenders ahead of the team's season-opening game on Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

"He's away with family, personal reasons. He might not be back for tomorrow's practice but we're expecting him to be on that plane when we head to Edmonton,” head coach Scott Arniel said after Monday's practice. “So, he’s got some family stuff that he’s just looking after and has to take care of. We’ll just give him his privacy and move forward."

The reigning Vezina winner returned to the team and started Wednesday's game, making 30 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Kähkönen, 28, played 37 games between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils last season, posting a 7-24-3 record with a 3.64 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.