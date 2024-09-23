The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed restricted free agent forward Cole Perfetti to a two-year deal worth $6.5 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Perfetti, 22, recorded 19 goals and 38 points in 71 games last season. He appeared in one playoff game as the Jets were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in five games during the first round.

The 5-foot-11 centre is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract he signed in November of 2020.

Drafted 10th overall by the Jets in 2020, Perfetti has 29 goals and 75 points in 140 career games.

The Whitby, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2021 World Championship, recording two goals to take home a gold medal. He also represented his country at the 2021 World Juniors, registering two goals and six points to win a silver medal.