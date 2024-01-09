Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness told reporters Tuesday that forward Kyle Connor is on schedule with his recovery from a lower-body injury.

Connor is in week four of an initial six-to-eight week timeline and Bowness said he is hopeful Connor will start practising with the team soon. The winger was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 14.

At the time, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger called the timeline and initial outlook on Connor's injury "cautiously optimistic."

Connor was injured on Dec. 13 when he collided knee-on-knee with Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Strome. Connor was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice. Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele dropped the gloves with Strome following the play, who received a major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit.

The 27-year-old had 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 26 games so far this season prior to the injury. This is his eighth season with the Jets after being selected No. 17 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Other Jets injury updates

Bowness also said both forward Rasmus Kupari (shoulder) and defenceman Ville Heinola (ankle) are each close to returning to play.

The Jets' head coach added that forward David Gustafsson is father away from returning from his lower-body injury.

Despite all the injuries, the Jets continue to win games, sitting first in the Central Division with an NHL-best 56 points. They were also the top team in this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings.