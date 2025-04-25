Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel isn't worried despite his side suffering a blowout loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of their opening round series.

“It's one game. We lost one game. Whether it's 7-2 or 1-0, we lost one game in this series,” Arniel told NHL.com.

The game got ugly quick for the Jets, who now own a 2-1 series lead, after allowing Pavel Buchnevich to score two goals within the first 3:11 of the first period before Cam Fowler made it 3-0 going into the intermission.

“We lost the game in the first period. They scored two goals in the first three minutes, got on our heels, crowd got behind them," Arniel explained. "We were terrible in the first period. Game was over in the first.”

St. Louis outshot Winnipeg 15-7 in the opening frame and 28-18 for the game.

“I just thought that the attitude we had … we started the other two games really well, and what I liked was the fierce, competitive nature in our attitude for 60 minutes,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “The start was incredible. We were aggressive, we did the things we wanted to do to make sure that we were going to get more scoring chances, and we did get more scoring chances.”

Neither side found the back of the net in the second period before the Blues scored four more times in the third, including twice on the power play, to win 7-2.

The Presidents' Trophy-winning Jets will look to get back on track and take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday afternoon when Game 4 take place in St. Louis.