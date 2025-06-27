The Winnipeg Jets selected Boston University defenceman Sascha Boumedienne with the 28th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday in Los Angeles.

Boumedienne, 18, had three goals and 13 points in 40 games as a freshman in the NCAA last season.

Internationally, he helped Sweden earn silver at the U18s and was named the tournament's best defenceman and earned a spot on the U18 All-Star Team after leading all blueliners in assists (13) and points (14). He also helped Sweden win bronze at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

More to come.