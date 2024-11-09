WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo scored on the power play as the Jets set an NHL record by winning 14 of their first 15 games of the season as Winnipeg earned a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves, hanging on to a shutout until the final 90 minutes of play, for the Jets (14-1-0).

Vladislav Namestnikov and Rasmus Kupari had Winnipeg's other goals.

Roope Hintz replied for Dallas (8-5-0) at the 18:38 mark of the third period.

Jake Oettinger stopped 11 of 15 shots for Dallas (8-5-0) before being replaced by Casey DeSmith midway through the second period. DeSmith made 10 saves.

The Jets won before a sellout crowd of 15,225, the second of the season at Canada Life Centre, and the same day the Winnipeg Blue Bombers sold out Princess Auto Stadium for the CFL West Final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Takeaways

Jets: Were dominant after killing an early penalty. Iafallo and Kupari scored less than three minutes apart as Winnipeg outshot the Stars 12-4 in the opening period. They continued that dominance in the second, upping the score to 4-0 and chasing Oettinger from the net midway through the period.

Stars: Were on their heels after Iafallo scored a power-play goal just 7:28 into the game and, when they did get opportunities, were stymied by Hellebuyck.

Key moment

Ehlers scored a power-play goal at 7:14 of the second period to give Winnipeg a 4-0 lead and get Oettinger pulled.

Key stat

Winnipeg’s league-leading power play scored two goals on five opportunities.

Up next

The Stars will face the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Monday while the Jets will play the Rangers in New York on Tuesday, the first of a three-game road trip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2024.