The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Colby Barlow to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Barlow, 18, was the Jets' first-round pick at the 2023 NHL Draft in June, going 18th overall.

In 59 games last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Owen Sound Attack, he had 46 goals and 79 points in 59 games and three goals in four playoff games. He was awarded the OHL and CHL's Scholastic Player of the Year.

Internationally, he helped Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the U18s.