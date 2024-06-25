The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Dylan DeMelo to a four-year, $19.6 million contract extension.

The deal comes just before DeMelo was slated to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent on Monday. He will carry a cap hit of $4.9 million under the new deal.

Getting DeMelo re-signed was a a key order of business for the Jets, who still could lose centre Sean Monahan to free agency on July 1.

DeMelo had three goals and 31 points in 82 games last season, adding one assist in five playoff games. He finished second on the team in average ice time this season at 21:43, behind only Josh Morrissey.

The 31-year-old blueliner is coming off of a four-year deal at a cap hit of $3 million.

Drafted 179th overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2011, DeMelo has 17 goals and 144 points in 554 career games split between the Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and Jets.