The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Colin Miller to a two-year contract with an AAV of $1.5 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 31-year-old had four goals and five assists in 46 games between the Jets and New Jersey Devils last season.

The Jets acquired Miller On Mar. 8, 2024 in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in 2026.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. native has scored 39 goals and added 166 assists in 512 career games with the Jets, Devils, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars.

He was originally selected in the fifth round (151st overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2012 NHL Draft.