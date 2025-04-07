The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Kieron Walton to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

The deal will carry an average annual value in the NHL of $858,333 beginning in 2025-26. Walton will join the Manitoba Moose for the remainder of the season on an amateur tryout agreement.

The 18-year-old centre has spent the past three seasons with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves and led the team in goals (38), assists (54), and points (92) in 66 games in 2024-25. The Toronto native added one goal and five points in four playoff games.

Walton, Winnipeg’s sixth-round pick (187th overall) in the 2024 draft, has 64 goals and 148 points in 177 career OHL games for the Wolves.