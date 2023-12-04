The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a three-year, $12 million contract extension.

The deal carries an average annual value of $4 million for Niederreiter, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Give me fuel, give me fire



GIVE ME CONTRACT EXTENSION ⛽️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZbL2L9hION — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 4, 2023

The 31-year-old has six goals and 14 points in 23 games this season, while carrying a cap hit $4 million on his expiring deal.

He was acquired ahead of the trade deadline last season from the Nashville Predators, posting six goals and 13 points 22 games upon joining the Jets. Niederreiter added one goal and four points in five playoff games.

Selected fifth overall by the New York Islanders in the 2010 draft, Niederreiter has 211 goals and 423 points in 833 NHL games with the Islanders, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Predators and Jets.

