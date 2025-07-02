WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets made a series of moves around the edges of their roster Wednesday, signing five players to identical one-year, two-way contracts worth US$775,000 in the NHL.

The club inked forwards Phil Di Giuseppe, Walker Duehr and Samuel Fagemo, along with defenceman Kale Clague and goaltender Isaac Poulter.

Di Guiseppe brings the most experience to the fold, with 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 302 career NHL games playing for the Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

The 31-year-old from Toronto registered a goal and five assists in 20 games with Vancouver in 2024-25. He added nine points (four goals, five assists) in 20 contests for the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks before chipping in 11 points (six goals, five assists) across 24 playoff games as part of the team's Calder Cup victory.

Duehr, 27, has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 92 career NHL games with the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks, while the 25-year-old Fagemo has three goals and an assist across 21 contests split between the Predators and Los Angeles Kings.

Clague, 27, has 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) in 94 career games with the Kings, Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. The 23-year-old Poulter has yet to suit up in the NHL. He posted a 16-13-6 record with one shutout, an .898 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average for the AHL's Utica Comets last season.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff had a quiet opening to NHL free agency Tuesday, signing unrestricted free agent forwards Cole Koepke and Tanner Pearson to one-year contracts worth $1 million each.

Winnipeg's one-year deal with centre Jonathan Toews, who's attempting a comeback in his hometown, was also made official, while winger Nikolaj Ehlers continues to weigh his options on the UFA market after a decade in the Manitoba capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.