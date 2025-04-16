The Winnipeg Jets have extended the stay of Alex Iafallo.

The team announced a three-year extension for the 31-year-old forward worth just under $11 million. The contract carries an annual average value of $3,666,666.

In 81 games this season, Iafallo has 15 goals and 16 assists.

A native of Eden, NY, Iafallo is in his eighth NHL season and second with the Jets.

Undrafted out of Minnesota-Duluth, Iafallo spent the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Kings. He was acquired by the Jets in the summer of 2023 as part of the deal that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles.

In 583 career games, Iafallo has 111 goals and 151 assists.