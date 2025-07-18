The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Gabriel Vilardi to a six-year contract extension on Friday.

Vilardi, 25, recorded 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season. He added a goal and four points in nine playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round.

The 6-foot-3 centre is coming off a two-year, $6.88 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $3.44 million and was a restricted free agent.

Vilardi was acquired by the Jets, along with forwards Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and a draft pick from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in June of 2023.

Drafted 11th overall by the Kings in 2017, Vilardi has 90 goals and 175 points in 270 career games split between the Kings and Jets.

The Kingston, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2021 World Championship, taking home a gold medal.