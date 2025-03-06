The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Jacob Julien to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Thursday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $925,000 in the NHL.

The 20-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft and has spent the last three seasons with the OHL's London Knights.

He has 10 goals and 35 assists for 45 points in 58 games so far this season after recording 78 points in 67 games last year. Julien has 139 points (48 goals, 91 assists) in 165 career games with London.

Winnipeg enters play Thursday tied with the Washington Capitals with an NHL-best 88 points.