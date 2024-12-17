The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Kevin He to a three-year, entry-level contract on Tuesday.

He is the first Chinese-born player to sign a contract in the NHL.

The 18-year-old winger is in his third season with the OHL's Niagara IceDogs and was named captain on Oct. 22. In 29 games, he has 23 goals and 43 points.

In 159 career OHL games, the Beijing, China native has 75 goals and 130 points.

Drafted in the fourth round (109th overall) by Winnipeg in June's draft, He is the second Chinese-born player to be drafted into the NHL after Andong Song was taken in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders.