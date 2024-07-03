The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Mason Shaw and defenceman Haydn Fleury to one-year contracts, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Shaw's deal carries a $775,000 value in the NHL and $350,000 in the AHL with $425,000 guaranteed, while Fleury will make $775,000 in the NHL and $400,000 in the AHL with $450,000 guaranteed.

Shaw, 25, has spent his entire career with the Minnesota Wild after being selected in the fourth round (No. 97 overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

He skated in 20 games for the team last season, tallying one goal and two assists. He also had four goals and three assists in nine AHL games with the Iowa Wild.

The Wainwright, Alta., native has appeared in a total of 82 NHL games with Minnesota spread out over three seasons, totaling eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points.

Fleury, 27, has spent time with the Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning so far during his seven-year NHL career. He skated in 24 games last season for the Lightning, recording one goal and four assists.

In 268 career NHL regular season games, the Carlyle, Sask., native has 10 goals and 27 assists for a total of 37 points.