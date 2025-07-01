The Winnipeg Jets have signed unrestricted free agent forwards Tanner Pearson and Cole Koepke to one-year, $1 million contracts, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Pearson, 32, had 12 goals and 27 points in 78 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

A first-round pick (30th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings in 2012, he helped the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2014.

He is coming off a one-year, $775,000 contract.

The Kitchener, Ont., native has appeared in 722 career NHL games, scoring 150 goals with 312 points split between the Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens and Golden Knights.

Koepke, 27, had 10 goals and 17 points in 73 games with the Boston Bruins last season.

A sixth-round pick (183rd overall) by Tampa Bay in 2018, Koepke has appeared in 99 career NHL games, scoring 11 goals with nine assists.