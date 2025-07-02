The Winnipeg Jets have signed unrestricted free agent forward Gustav Nyquist to a one-year, $3.25 million contract.

Nyquist, 35, finished last season with the Minnesota Wild after he was acquired from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick on March 1.

He had 11 goals and 28 points in 79 games split between the Predators and Wild last season. He did not record a point in six playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

The 5-foot-11 centre is coming off a two-year, $6.37 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.185 million.

Drafted 121st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2008, Nyquist has 209 goals and 531 points in 863 career games split between the Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Wild, and Predators.

The Halmstad, Sweden native represented his country at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia, taking home a silver medal. He also represented his country three times at the World Championship, winning gold in 2018 and bronze in 2014.