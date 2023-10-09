The Winnipeg Jets announced Monday they have signed forward Mark Scheifele and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to identical seven-year contract extensions with an average annual value of $8.5 million.

Scheifele, 30, was the first player drafted by the Jets after their return to Winnipeg when he was picked in the first round (seventh overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.

The Kitchener, Ont. native is entering his 11th full season and scored a career-high 42 goals in 2022-23.

Scheifele has tallied 272 goals and 373 assists in 723 regular-season games.

Hellebuyck, 30, was drafted in the fifth round by Winnipeg in 2012 and will begin his ninth full season with the club.

The Commerce, Mich., native won the Vezina Trophy in 2020 and was also a finalist for the award last season and in 2018.

Hellebuyck has a record of 238-154-37 with a 2.66 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 445 career regular season games.

The Jets open their season against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.