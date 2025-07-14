The Winnipeg Jets have signed restricted free agent Morgan Barron a two-year, $3.7 million contract. avoiding arbitration.

Barron, who filed for arbitration earlier this month, will carry a cap hit of $1.85 million under the new deal.

The 26-year-old forward had eight goals and 15 points in 74 games last season, adding two assists in 13 playoff games. Barron averaged 10:22 of ice time during the regular season and 12:01 in the playoffs.

He carried a cap hit of $1.35 million under his previous two-year deal.

Selected by the New York Rangers in the sixth round of the 2017 draft, Barron has 30 goals and 60 points in 256 career games.

Gabriel Vilardi and Dylan Samberg of the Jets are also in need of new deals as restricted free agents and also filed for salary arbitration.