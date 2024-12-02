The Winnipeg Jets no longer have the best points percentage in the NHL. After finishing last week with a 1-3-0 record, the Jets slid from first to third in the standings and fourth to ninth on our list.

As our model predicted, ranking the Jets fourth in each of the last two weeks, the Jets are seeing some regression after their record-setting start to the season. Some of this is to be expected – no team can continue to win at the rate they were winning. The Jets' offence has cooled down, averaging just two goals per game in their past five.

The good news for Jets fans is that this is still a good team – perhaps even a great team. However, the top five teams on our list all rank in the top 10 in goal and expected goal differential. The Jets are second in goal differential and 12th in expected goal differential.

Down one spot, from sixth to seventh, are the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their slight drop on our list has less to do with performance and more to do with a lack of recent games.

The Leafs have played just four times in the past 15 days. Toronto sits sixth in points percentage, 10th in goal differential and 11th in expected goal differential. No matter how you slice it, they have the look of a contender, but not necessarily one of the league’s elite teams.

Speaking of regression, it’s important to note it cuts both ways. Though it carries a negative connotation, regression can be positive as well. That has certainly been the case with the Edmonton Oilers, up two spots from 12th to 10th on our list.

Edmonton has won three straight games, scoring 14 goals in the process. All season, the Oilers have had elite scoring chance generation but lacked the finish to be a top-scoring team. Well, pucks are going in and wins are piling up. Edmonton may not sit in the top 10 in points percentage yet, but we believe they will before long, which is why we have them 10th on our list.

The Vancouver Canucks are up three spots from 17th to 14th following a 3-1-0 week.

Despite missing key players like Thatcher Demko, J.T. Miller and Filip Hronek, the Canucks just keep marching on. Jake DeBrusk led the team last week with five goals while, shocker, Quinn Hughes, who’s putting together another Norris-calibre season, led in points with nine.

Life isn’t as rosy in Calgary. The Flames went 0-3-1 last week and dropped from 11th to 23rd on our list. The Flames' key to success had been defence and goaltending, which has dipped in recent games.

Calgary is averaging four goals against in its past five – tough for a team that can’t outscore its defensive problems. Calgary is averaging just over 2.5 goals per game this season, which leaves little room for a less-than-average defensive game.

The Ottawa Senators are up three spots from 24th to 21st. The Sens went 2-1-1 last week after wrapping up a Western road trip.

Our model has faith the Senators can perform better than their record indicates as the Sens sit 28th in points percentage. However, Ottawa continues to be plagued by inconsistent play. The Senators have a few days off before home games against the Red Wings, Predators, Islanders and Ducks. This could be a make-or-break stretch for the Senators to get back in the playoff race in the East.

Lastly, the Montreal Canadiens are back at the bottom of our list after sitting 27th last week.

The Habs finished last week with a 1-2-1 record as they get set for a five-game homestand. Montreal allowed three goals in a span of 70 seconds against the Bruins Sunday afternoon. It continued a trend of allowing things to snowball against them. The Canadiens have responded to an opposing goal with a goal of their own just 36 per cent of the time this season, which ranks 29th in the NHL.