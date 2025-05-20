The Winnipeg Jets players will hold their season-ending media availabilities on Tuesday after their season came to an end with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their second-round series on Saturday.

The Jets won the Presidents' Trophy in the regular season with 116 points and their 56 wins were four more than any other team. Winnipeg survived a seven-game series with the St. Louis Blues in Round 1, erasing a 3-1 deficit in Game 7 with two goals in the final two minutes before Adam Lowry scored the game-winner in double-overtime.

The Jets lost just one of seven games on home ice in the postseason, but failed to win in six road games which ultimately led to their downfall. The franchise last won a playoff game on the road in the opening round of the 2023 playoffs.

Star netminder Connor Hellebuyck, who is expected to win his third Vezina Trophy next month, had two shutouts against the Stars and turned aside 18 of 20 shots in Game 6, but struggled at times throughout the playoffs. He had a 5-7 record in the postseason with a .866 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-against average. Those numbers were well off his 47-12-3 regular season record with a .925 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA.

Centre Mark Scheifele will not speak Tuesday after playing Game 6 following the unexpected loss of his father.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will hold their season-ending availabilities on Wednesday.