The Winnipeg Jets will open the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.

The Jets will host the Blues in Game 1 at 6pm ET/3pm PT., with the Dallas Stars hosting the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their first-round series at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT.

The league did not announce any other playoff games Wednesday, but said the full first-round schedule would come out Thursday.

The Jets and Blues were locked into their playoff matchup on Tuesday night, when St. Louis clinched the final wild-card spot.

The Jets, already won the Presidents' Trophy. picked up an overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday and to finish with a franchise-record 116 points this season.

Winnipeg and St. Louis have met in the playoffs once before, with the Blues advancing in six games en route to winning the Stanley Cup in 2019.

The Jets went 3-1-0 against the Blues this season, including a shootout win on Feb. 22. Winnipeg snapped St. Louis' 12-game win streak earlier this month.

“They're top of the league, right? They’re there for a reason,” Blues captain Brayden Schenn said after that 3-1 loss. “They play hard defence, no time and space, good goalie."

The Jets are in the playoffs for the third straight season, but are looking to end a streak of consecutive first-round exits. The Jets last won a series in 2021, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the first round before being swept by the Montreal Canadiens in Round 2.

The Blues are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022, when the team reached the second round. That year marked the lone series win for the Blues since their championship in 2019.