WINNIPEG - With less than a third of the current season left, Gabriel Vilardi is already enjoying his best campaign ever as an NHLer.

Vilardi scored two goals to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 triumph over the New York Islanders on Friday. His second goal was a career-best 24th with 26 games still to come.

Vilardi, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in a multi-player deal before the 2023-24 season, had already posted the most points of his career earlier this season and now has 51.

“It feels good,” Vilardi said. “Just being able to stay healthy, I think that is a big reason why I am able to achieve that right now.

"Playing with such good players and the success we’ve had as a team is obviously worth a look at as well.”

Vilardi has played most of the year on a line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They assisted on both of Vilardi’s goals against the Islanders.

“He’s healthy,” said Jets coach Scott Arniel. “That’s the biggest thing. The single biggest thing for me is staying healthy and still playing hard and doing all the things.

"That line is extremely dangerous because he’s one-third of that mix, an important part of that mix, and the biggest things is him being able to play all the games so far.”

But the Jets would not have won without goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who was outstanding as Winnipeg hung on to a 4-3 third-period lead. That included stopping eight dangerous shots during an Islanders power play that started at the 13:11 mark of the final frame.

“It’s just the usual from him,” Vilardi said. “He’s incredible, always on top of his game. He’s so consistent that it’s really incredible to watch as his teammate on the ice and on the bench."

Hellebuyck made 32 saves to post his 34th win, the best in the NHL.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy also gave Hellebuyck credit.

“We had our chances and he made some good saves,” he said. “Sometimes, the puck bounces your way, sometimes it does not, and tonight, it did not.”

It was Winnipeg’s eighth straight victory heading into the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“It feels good,” Vilardi said. “We keep piling up wins and obviously, trying to finish high getting into playoffs when we get into playoffs."

Cole Perfetti, who set up Nikolaj Ehlers for one of the four goals, was looking forward to the break.

“It feels good going into the break on a high note,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot more fun, I think, when we’re playing like this. So, the break is well-needed and well-desrved for us."

Arniel was also pleased.

“It’s a great way to go out,” he said. “We finished on a real great note against a desperate Islanders team. Found a way to get ourselves another two points."

Alex Iafallo scored the other Winnipeg goal to extend his points streak to four games. With a helper on the Ehlers goal, Vladislav Namestnikov also extended his own scoring streak to four games.

Kyle Palmieri, Marc Gatcomb and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders, who are in a wild-card race.

NOTES: The Jets are now 30-0-1 when leading after two periods … Islanders Bo Horvat, who had scored 10 points in his last 10 games, was held pointless … New York goalie Ilya Sorokin had his seven-game winning streak snapped … The Isles played without Mathew Barzal (lower body) who was just placed on the IR … Hellebuyck and Connor (US) and Josh Morrissy (Canada) played their last games before heading to the 4 Nations Face-Off

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.