Home games, road games – it doesn’t seem to matter for the Winnipeg Jets, who remain atop our Power Rankings.

Winnipeg swept through St. Louis, Seattle and Calgary last week, winning all three games and improving its record to 8-0-0.

There doesn’t seem to be an identifiable weakness with the Jets early in the season. Winnipeg ranks second in goals for and against. It’s nearly as solid from a process standpoint when it comes to the chances the team creates and allows. No player on the team has more than 10 points, however, 10 have at least six. Depth and consistency have been key for Winnipeg early.

The Jets' third line, if you want to call it that, centred by Adam Lowry, has played more minutes together than any other Winnipeg line. It has outscored the opposition 7-1 at five-on-five while posting an expected goals percentage north of 70 per cent.

What a start.

The same could not be said for the Vancouver Canucks, who stumbled out of the gate by dropping their first three games. It’s been all roses since as the Canucks have rattled off four straight wins, jumping from 20th to seventh on our list.

Offensively, the Canucks are scoring at about the clip they should be, relative to the chances they have generated. Defensively, they can thank Kevin Lankinen, a training camp signing, for helping the team to the record it currently holds. Lankinen is 4-0-1 with a .930 save percentage - third best in the league. The Canucks sit 22nd in expected goals against but sixth in actual goals against, thanks to the well-above-average goaltending they’ve received this season.

Trending in the opposite direction, the Calgary Flames slipped from third to 13th on our list. Calgary won its first four games of the season but has posted a 1-2-1 record since.

The Flames penalty kill could not hold off the Jets late in their 5-3 loss Saturday night as special teams continue to be a sore spot for Calgary. The Flames rank 18th on the power play and 28th on the penalty kill.

A tough week awaits as the Flames hit the road to face Vegas and Utah before a pair of home games against the Devils and Oilers.

A little north in Alberta, the Oilers are in better shape than they were one week ago, up 10 spots from 26th to 16th. Edmonton finished the week with a 2-1-0 record, thanks to an overtime goal from Leon Draisaitl Sunday night.

The Oilers rank 30th in goals per game but fourth in expected goals. Edmonton is top five in the league in offensive zone possession, slot shots, slot passes, rush chances and cycle chances. Like last season, it won’t be long before the pucks start filling the back of the net and the Oilers push for the top spot in their division.

Down six spots from 15th to 21st, the Ottawa Senators. Unlike the Oilers, the Senators are scoring far more than they should be, relative to the chances they are creating. Ottawa sits 30th in expected goals, and seventh in actual goals scored.

Despite the addition of Linus Ullmark, goaltending is once again an issue in the nation’s capital. The Sens rank 28th in save percentage (.875) and 29th in goals saved above expected (-3.6).

Following a 1-2-1 week, the Toronto Maple Leafs drop from 11th to 22nd on our list. Toronto managed to score just six goals in three games against the Blue Jackets, Blues and Bruins.

The Leafs' power play has contributed to the lack of offence, clicking at just 10 per cent this season, which ranks 29th in the NHL. Toronto isn’t shooting the puck as much as in years past, averaging 3.1 shot attempts per two minutes with the man advantage (21st), which is partially why the team ranks 20th in expected goals per two minutes.

The Leafs face a tough test Monday night as they take on the undefeated Jets.

Up three spots from 29th to 26th are the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs are coming off back-to-back wins against the Blues and Flyers. Defensively, the Canadiens still have a lot of work to do, though the team has shown improvement in its last couple of games.

Injuries continue to plague the Habs who are missing several regulars at forward and on defence.